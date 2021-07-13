Drake Bell, sentenced for sexual messages with a minor

Drake Bell

. – Actor Drake Bell, best known for the Nickelodeon sitcom “Drake & Josh,” was sentenced by an Ohio court to one year of probation on Monday, stemming from charges of attempting to endanger a minor and spread matters harmful to minors

Bell pleaded guilty to the charges, related to incidents in Cleveland, Ohio in 2017, last month.

The sentence was handed down after a lengthy statement from Bell’s victim, who appeared in court by video conference. (CNN does not typically identify victims of sex crimes.) The woman, now 19, said she was 15 when she exchanged text messages of a sexual nature with Bell, whom she had met through her aunt at age 12.

“He was a hero to me,” he said.

The woman also said in her statement that Bell had sexually assaulted her twice, allegations that he denied through his attorney.

“Every night I’m scared to go to sleep because I don’t want to see it in my nightmares,” she said.

“It was a huge part of my childhood and in return, it ruined my life,” she said, calling him a “pedophile.” Bell’s attorney, Ian Friedman, acknowledged that the couple engaged in text messages of a sexual nature, but denied that there had been assault.

“His conduct was not correct, it was not appropriate,” Friedman said. “But I have to be very clear. What the victim claims happened here, I’m not just saying it didn’t happen, not only is Mr. Bell saying that it didn’t happen, but the evidence in this case suggests that it didn’t happen.”

“We all know that this prosecutor’s office would pursue child sex charges and do everything possible, with due aggressiveness, and we have seen it many times,” Friedman said. “If they felt that this is a demonstrable case, I am sure we would not be talking here today about an ‘attempt to endanger a minor’ (charge) and a ‘dissemination matter harmful to a minor.’

“I accept this allegation because my conduct was wrong,” said Bell, who also joined the court by video conference. “I am sorry that the victim was hurt in any way, but obviously that was not my intention.”

During his brief statement, his victim could be seen crying.

Bell’s probation will be transferred to California, where he resides. A court will hold a hearing to review your sex offender status.