Drake Bell sentenced for crimes against minors



This is the sentence that Drake Bell must serve after being accused of committing crimes against a minor.

In case of Drake Bell he finally had a resolution. The United States authorities determined this Monday, July 12, that the former Nickelodeon star was sentenced to two years of probation with 200 hours of community service in California, after he pleaded guilty to committing crimes against a minor.

The actor will pay his sentence without stepping on prison and you will need to register as a sex offender, in addition to not having any contact with the victim.

During the sentence in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Causes, the victim identified as “SG” requested that the actor received the maximum sentence, This was reported by the Variety medium.

“I accept this agreement because my conduct was foolish. I am very sorry that the victim was harmed. It was not my intention, ”said the 34-year-old celebrity during the Zoom hearing.

The young woman who is now 19 years old said that Drake harassed her since she was 12 and that at 15 the celebrity asked him to “hurry up” to start virtual conversations about sex.

“He is a monster and a danger to children. Jared Drake Bell is a pedophile and that is his legacy, “said the girl.

#DrakeBell of Nickelodeon’s “Drake and Josh appearing by Zoom in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas court for sentencing hearing. # 3News #WKYC pic.twitter.com/Ia1HHHypLA – January J Keaton (@RealNameJanuary) July 12, 2021

The investigation indicates that the protagonist of the series “Drake and Josh” sent inappropriate messages to the young woman, in addition to the fact that the singer “violated his duty of care and, by doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim.”

In the first hearing it had been said that the actor could spend at least two years in jail, although this was not final.

The musician was arrested on June 4 in Ohio, Cleveland, accused of violating the rights of minors; likewise, he was fined $ 2,500 and a restraining order was placed with the victim.