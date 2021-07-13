Drake Bell sentenced for crimes against minors; will have probation and community service

The United States authorities sentenced two years of probation for Drake Bell, who will pay the sentence corresponding to his stay in prison with 200 hours of community service in California, after the hearing on Monday, July 12.

Through a hearing via Zoom, the judge determined this sentence to the musician and actor, who recently had his birthday, and celebrated them at Disneyland, with his son and wife, whom we did not know publicly before June.

Why was Drake Bell sentenced?

The events for which the composer was sentenced occurred in 2017 with a girl who attended one of his concerts at an Ohio nightclub when she was 15 years old.

Also, the musician sent inappropriate messages, which were revealed in the audience that they had sexual content from the artist.

She told her version of the story, where she described the events, as well as the consequences that the experience left her, where she admits to having panic attacks sometimes; He also described him as a pedophile.

“I was definitely one of his biggest fans,” he said. “I would have done anything for him.” However, she relates that he had sexual conduct with her on some occasions, including backstage at the concert in Cleveland.

On June 23, the star who became known by Nickelodeon pleaded guilty through another Zoom hearing of a felony, attempt to endanger a minor and a misdemeanor, of disseminating material harmful to minors.

In 2018, after the victim appeared before the Toronto police department in Canada, for the events in the nightclub in Cleveland, Ohio, where he appeared that night, since then, communication between the corresponding authorities began. from both countries, culminating in his arrest, trial and sentence: 200 hours of community service and probation.

The authorities’ investigation revealed that they already had a link that they had made through social networks, where they met; Bell’s defense alleged that the chat conversations were consensual.

The musician was arrested on June 4 in the United States, accused of violating the rights of minors; Likewise, he was fined $ 2,500 and a restraining order was issued with the victim.

After failure, Drake Bell reacts by playing the piano with his son

Moments after receiving his sentence, Drake Bell showed a baby, which would presumably be his son. Last month, he revealed on Twitter that he had a wife and son, something that was not publicly known. Now, after not being sent to prison, the 35-year-old musician performed his song I Know on Instagram.

