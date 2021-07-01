Drake Bell reveals he has a son and has been married for years



Drake Bell.

Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN / . / .

Drake Bell He affirmed in networks that he has been married to a woman named Janet von schmeling, and that they are both parents of a child, after they caught him walking in Disneyland recently.

According to the Daily Mail Bell, who recently pleaded guilty to the crimes of causing a risky event for a minor, was at the theme park celebrating his 35th birthday with Von Schmeling, whom he had long been emotionally attached to without his claim. or deny the information.

However, rumors arose in networks and various media when it was noted in the images that the couple carried a baby in a stroller while parading among the various attractions of the place.

“In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I and (Von Schmeling) have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son.“, Wrote the interpreter of“ Fuego Lento ”, in Spanish, on his official Twitter account.

“Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes.”

In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son.

Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes. – Drake Campana 🇲🇽 (@DrakeBell) June 30, 2021

This information has become the focus of attention for trends related to the musician, who has been involved in controversy after the accusations made against him. for attempting to endanger a minor and for disseminating content harmful to minors.

Bell pleaded guilty to both charges, which are respectively a fourth degree felony and a first degree misdemeanor, by remotely appearing in court last Wednesday.

According to the complaint, the events took place at the end of 2017, when the star of Drake and Josh had a problem with a minor and was arrested, later to be released, presumably on bail.

The girl involved in the event filed her complaint with the police in 2019, and on June 4 Bell was arrested again for the event.

On July 12, the celebrity will be sentenced in Cleveland, for which, for the felony, he could spend between six and 18 months in prison, and / or pay a fine of $ 5,000 dollars, and for the misdemeanor, he could spend six months in jail and / or pay a $ 1,000 fine.

BY: Alejandro Vizzuett Díaz