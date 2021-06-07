Drake Bell pleads not guilty after being arrested on alleged crime charges against a minor



Drake Bell.

Photo: Christopher Polk / .

Drake Bell He pleaded not guilty in court this week on misdemeanor charges of attempting to endanger a minor and spreading material harmful to minors, according to CNN.

The two charges stem from alleged incidents that occurred in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2017, according to data shown in court records.

“All the facts will be revealed in the courtroom. There are no additional comments at this time, ”Bell’s legal advocates stated.

A statement from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office indicated that in October 2018 a 15-year-old girl submitted a report to the local Canadian Police about an alleged incident that occurred between her and Bell the previous year at a Cleveland nightclub. .

Canadian authorities contacted the Cleveland Police, who conducted an investigation which revealed that the alleged victim, who had established a relationship with the singer several years earlier, attended the concert he gave in December 2017.

Being on the show Bell allegedly created a harmful risk for the accuser, according to prosecutors in the case.

In the letter it was also said that the protagonist of ‘Drake and Josh’ allegedly sent the girl inappropriate messages on social media.

The famous man posted a $ 2,500 bond and was released from the Cuyahoga County Jail; His first pre-trial hearing is scheduled for June 23.

BY: Alejandro Vizzuett Díaz