Drake Bell pleads guilty to putting minors at risk

A few weeks ago, it was revealed that singer and actor Drake Belll had been taken into custody by Cleveland authorities in connection with charges of endangering and providing dangerous material to minors. A hearing took place today in which he appeared through Zoom and in which he pleaded guilty to both charges, leading to a sentence that could carry time in prison.

According to the Associated Press, Drake Bell appeared before a judge in Cleveland on two charges against him: one for putting minors at risk and the other for supplying them with dangerous material. When asked how he pleaded, the actor and singer said he was guilty in both of their cases. There is still no sentence, but that media reports that he could be paroled or spend up to two years in prison.

Bell had previously pleaded not guilty. Although his lawyer did not go into details about the nature of what happened, he explained that it will be during the sentencing hearing, which will take place on July 12, that it will be revealed why he changed his mind and assumed his responsibility. It has been confirmed that the victim is a young woman who was 15 years old when she met him and that the events that led to the interpreter’s arrest took place in 2017.

Tyler sinclair, a spokesman for the Cuyahoga County, Cleveland prosecutor’s office, revealed that what happened between the victim and Bell took place in 2017 when she attended one of the singer’s concerts in that town. The girl, who was a minor, had contacted Toronto police in 2018, who then contacted the Cleveland Police Department, prompting them to launch an investigation.

The only thing she revealed about the incident was that Bell violated his “duty to care” for the young woman. The charge for providing her with harmful material responds to a series of “inappropriate” messages that he sent to her through social networks. He and she had allegedly met online and later she went to see him at one of his performances when she was 15 years old. He is now 34 years old.

This is not the first problem that Bell has with the authorities. In 2015, he was arrested for driving under the influence in California. On that occasion, he was released after posting a $ 20,000 bond and was later sentenced to four days in prison, although he ended up serving only one. He was put on probation and forced to take courses on alcohol consumption. Last year his ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt accused him of physical and verbal abuse, which he denied.

Bell is best remembered for playing one of the titular characters on the Nickelodeon series Drake and Josh, in which he played the most awkward but outgoing of a pair of half-siblings. The show was one of the most popular of that channel between 2004 and 2007, in which it was transmitted. After that, she pursued a singing career, which continued until last year. The sentencing hearing will take place on July 12 and it has been confirmed that the victim will give a statement at that time.

