Drake Bell pleads guilty to putting minors at risk – Tomatazos

A few weeks ago, it was revealed that singer and actor Drake Belll had been taken into custody by Cleveland authorities in connection with charges of endangering and providing dangerous material to minors. A hearing took place today in which he appeared through Zoom and in which he pleaded guilty to both charges, leading to a sentence that could carry time in prison.

According to the Associated Press, Drake Bell appeared before a judge in Cleveland on two charges against him: one for putting minors at risk and the other for supplying them with dangerous material. When asked how he pleaded, the actor and singer said he was guilty in both of their cases. There is still no sentence, but that media reports that he could be paroled or spend up to two years in prison.

Bell had previously pleaded not guilty. Although his lawyer did not go into details about the nature of what happened, he explained that it will be during the sentencing hearing, which will take place on July 12, that it will be revealed why he changed his mind and assumed his responsibility. It has been confirmed that the victim is a young woman who was 15 years old when she met him and that the events that led to the interpreter’s arrest took place in 2017.

