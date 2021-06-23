Drake Bell pleads guilty to crimes against minors



Drake Bell pleads guilty to endangering minors.

Photo: Christopher Polk / .

Drake Bell pleaded guilty during a virtual hearing this Wednesday, June 23, for crimes involving a girl who met him online and attended one of his concerts in Cleveland in 2017, when she was 15 years old.

At the concert, Bell allegedly “He violated his duty of care and, by doing so, he created a risk of harm to the victim”prosecutors said in today’s case review.

The trial to determine his sentence is scheduled for July 12, but after his declaration, Bell could be sentenced to 18 months in jail and / or a fine of up to $ 5,000It is not even ruled out that he may reach some kind of agreement with the victim, according to Fox News.

Drake had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this month.

A few weeks ago, the actor also posted a $ 2,500 bond and was released from the Cuyahoga County Jail after being arrested and pleading not guilty to the charges, but now, it appears there will be great consequences for his actions.