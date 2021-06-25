Drake Bell pleads guilty to crimes against minors

Thus, the local Canadian police contacted the department in Cleveland and after an investigation found that the relationship between the minor and Drake began years ago. The judges noted that the actor “violated his duty of care, and by doing so, he created a risk of harm to the victim.” They also discovered the second charge for which he was charged.

Authorities found that Drake sent inappropriate messages of a sexual nature on social media to a 15-year-old minor. Thus, on June 4, the musician was arrested in the United States for violate the rights of minors old. A restraining order was placed on the alleged victims. The photo of his arrest went viral.