Drake Bell is sentenced to two years of probation

The musician sent messages with sexual content, which were revealed in the audience. She called the actor a pedophile and described the events, as well as the aftermath of the experience, including alleged panic attacks.

“I was definitely one of his biggest fans,” he said. “I would have done anything for him.”

In the legal documents it is detailed that Drake had an illegal sexual conduct even backstage at the concert; Bell’s defense alleged that the chat conversations were consensual.

The musician was arrested on June 4 in the United States accused of violating the rights of minors; at that time, he was fined $ 2,500 and a restraining order was placed with the victim.