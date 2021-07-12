Drake Bell is sentenced to 2 years of probation, victim calls him “monster”

The case against singer and actor Drake Bell has reached an official conviction. During the sentencing hearing, a few weeks after pleading guilty to two charges against minors, he has been imposed on probation for two years, as well as 200 hours of community service and is strictly prohibited from contacting the young woman who it would have been his victim.

According to information from People magazine, actor Drake Bell has been sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service after pleading guilty to a charge of endangering a minor and distributing harmful material to a minor. During the hearing for her sentencing, the young woman, now 19, gave a brief statement about what she lived with the interpreter and the criminal facts:

I decided to write this statement because I want justice to be served more than anything else. The only time the defendant has appeared in court in person was on June 3 for this arrangement, which took place before the media learned of the case. He has appeared in court today via Zoom rather than in person. I am not surprised and this shows how cowardly he is, but I am not a coward. He is calculating. He harassed and sexually abused me. He is a monster and a danger to children.

The case, in case you don’t remember the details, was made public just over a month ago when it was revealed that Bell had been detained by Cleveland authorities on the aforementioned charges. Weeks later, it was revealed that the interpreter had been found guilty of both crimes and that the victim who had filed the complaint against him was a young woman who attended his concerts and was contacted by him when he was a minor in 2017.

At the time, the details of the case had not been specified. Now the young woman, 19, who filed the lawsuit against him explained the details. According to her statement, Bell allegedly contacted her since she was 12 years old and abused her three years later. Likewise, he assured that the singer would have sent him photos of his genitals, this last detail was refuted by the actor’s defense and ensures that there is no evidence of this.

The judge found that Bell took advantage of his victim, who did not have the mental or emotional maturity to engage in that kind of interaction with him. She noted that her celebrity status allowed her to gain the trust of the then minor. The attorney remarked that his sentence is not for a sex crime, nor did his client plead guilty to that kind of offense. However, the victim identified him as a “pedophile” in his statement.

She also explained that she has suffered from constant panic attacks and nightmares since the alleged abuse took place and her family has spent more than $ 7,000 on therapy for her. He accused him of grooming, the practice of an adult gaining the trust of a minor and then pressuring or engaging him in sexual practices. The charges against Bell, who is best remembered as his namesake character Drake and Josh, qualify for a maximum sentence of two years in prison, but the actor will have to serve just that time on probation and hundreds of hours in community service. .

