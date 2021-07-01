Drake Bell is photographed with his wife and son after pleading guilty at his trial – .

Drake Bell has placed himself in a rather unfavorable position with the public and the consequences are already in sight. After pleading guilty to the crime of putting minors at risk, the singer tries to lighten things up by showing up in public with his family. The interpreter of “Makes Me Happy” was photographed with his wife and son in an amusement park, and of course the material has turned social networks upside down; the singer’s followers had no idea that he had a family.

Everyone knows that Bell he discovered a solid audience in Mexico, very different from that of the United States. Your participation in Drake and Josh, the successful Nickelodeon sitcom transmitted from 2004 to 2007 gave it great popularity in Latin American lands, especially thanks to the excellent dubbing of Enzo Fortuny, who gave us the legendary “hey, quiet old man.” Drake Bell He increased his visits to Mexican territory with concerts and television appearances, in addition, he declared his love for the country by posting “Drake Campana” on Twitter.

Drake Bell He had always been very discreet with his personal life, ignoring rumors about girlfriends or dating, but all that has changed in recent days. Through the Daily Mail a series of images have been released in which we see the singer celebrating his 35th birthday at Disneyland in California. His baby and his wife accompany him, Janet von schmeling; In the material we can see that the couple took the Disney spirit very seriously, as they wear clothes printed with Mickey Mouse, even a backpack of the famous mouse. The photos make us notice a great family air between them.

Drake Bell is surprised to be captured in Disneyland, California with Janet Von, with whom he has been related for some years, and with a baby a few days old. Something that has attracted attention is that both Drake and Janet wear similar rings. pic.twitter.com/OVK9LehjYQ – Monterrey Live (@monterrey_live) June 29, 2021

In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son.

Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes. – Drake Campana 🇲🇽 (@DrakeBell) June 30, 2021

Are these new images an attempt by the singer to improve his image and reinforce his profile as a father of a family? Nobody really knows. The truth is that the charge against him leaves him in a bad position, because in 2017 he endangered and provided dangerous material to a 15-year-old teenager who he met through social networks and attended one of his concerts. A few days ago, the Associated Press reported Drake’s appearance via Zoom before a Cleveland judge, pleading guilty to the charges against him and scandalizing social media. Next July there will be a new session in which the sentence will be reported. Bell could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.

It is not the first time Drake falls into controversy. In 2015 he was arrested for drunk driving, spending a day in prison and paying a fine of US $ 20 thousand; that event forced him to take courses on alcoholism. In 2020, his ex-girlfriend Melissa lingafelt I accuse him of physical and verbal abuse, sharing his testimony through a TikTok video in which he describes a stormy relationship with the singer, as well as long periods of verbal attacks that later became physical: “Everyone who really knows me and They have been friends of mine for the last 15 years, they know very well the abuse he put me through Drake Bell. I have so many witnesses, I have photos, it was my life. “

What will be the conclusion in the case of Drake Bell? Although he has surprised his most loyal fans with the revelation that he is a father (surprisingly he has broken the hearts of some) he still has a meeting with justice on the horizon that could affect his career in a more profound way and perhaps irreversible. Will the Latin American public continue with him after this event?

