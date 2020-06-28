1/4

Singer Drake Bell stands celebrating the present day his birthday number 34, but not in the way he thought, because he confessed that what most it hurts it is not being able to celebrate it in their second home.

As you well know, Drake loves Mexico with all her heartHe has even started making music in Spanish and is dedicated to learning the language.

It’s hard because there’s really nothing to do (to party), so I’ll probably just spend even more time at home. Maybe I’ll do a live (link) to celebrate with my fans, but surely I’ll just be here and do what I’ve been doing.

However, quarantine must also be very discouraged the actor, because the confinement does not allow him to do anything or celebrate with his friends as he might want.

It has been disappointing, I have been missing Mexico so much. We had a lot of concerts that were canceled, we are supposed to be everywhere, and unfortunately I don’t know when I’ll be back or what’s going on, « Bell said in an interview yesterday.

Unfortunately many concerts that I had scheduled in the past months had to be canceled due to the pandemic, but things are expected to change a bit in the coming months.

Drake Bell has found in the Country a absolute fascination and he has demonstrated it as mentioned above, learning the language and great hits like « Fuego Lento » and has even changed his name on social networks like Drake Campana.

Growing up in California I was always surrounded by the Mexican culture and its music, and I have been spending so much time in the Country that its rhythm, its culture, its people have really influenced me, so it has been a natural progression.

From a young age the singer saw himself surrounded by mexican culture that without a doubt fell in love completely and made him want to dive into it and learn much more.

And I think it started with the fans. They have been so loyal and so incredible that they have been a huge influence in the directions I am taking. My guideline is part of them, « explained the singer and actor.

Without a doubt, launching into Latin rhythms it worried him But he wanted to do it to open gaps between cultures and introduce his audience to the world that has him so in love.

It has been really fantastic and exciting to be able to overcome fears, evolve and take risks. For example, with ‘Slow Fire’ I did not know if they would receive it well. You never know what they will think when you say ‘OK, I will sing in Spanish, I want to do Latin things’, and they have received it very well.

His great success in Spanish was released already two years and it is hoped that soon he will delight us with another subject in Spanish, as his followers are undoubtedly looking forward to it.

I think that is something really cool that I have had the ability to do, bring people who were fans of my music before, and somehow introduce them to Latin and Mexican culture, which is really important to me because it is very close to my heart, « he assured.

It is worth mentioning that a future is planned collaboration with Noel Schajris, with whom he said to make an extraordinary dumbbell.

We have the same musical influences. I love his music, really connected, he is an amazing guy, caring and incredibly talented musician, amazing pianist and great singer, songwriter and producer.

There is no doubt that a combination between both artists will be a delight of voices and rhythms that will be worth listening to.

I think we have good chemistry and it really works well. We are cut from the same cloth, as they say here, so when I suggested to him to make a song together I went to his house and in 10 minutes we already had something very good cooking, « he shared.

It should be mentioned that the song is not finished nor has it been decided whether it will be a Spanish or bilingual subject, but Bell assures that it was made to dance.

It is a really spectacular song. We started it last year, before quarantine hit us, and we were going to finish it back then, and now we’re figuring out how to end it.

However, in order not to prolong the wait, Bell is about to release another single, « Goddess« , a song whose lyrics are mainly in Spanish.