Drake Bell arrested in the United States

According to the prosecutor’s office, a report was submitted to the local Canadian police department in October 2018 on the case involving Bell and that happened the year before in Cleveland. Canadian authorities contacted the Americans who conducted an investigation into the allegations.

That was the crime for which the arrest warrant was expedited. The investigation revealed that the victim had established a relationship with Drake several years before. He then attended their Cleveland concert in December 2017. At that concert “Bell he violated his duty of care and, by doing so, put the victim at risk of harm, “the prosecution reported.

This is how Drake Bell appeared in front of the Cuyahoga County authorities. (Special)

The same investigation also revealed that months before the concert, the singer allegedly sent the victim inappropriate messages on social media. In October 2017 Drake He tweeted that he was ready to perform at The Odeon Concert Club in Cleveland on December 1 of that year.

It appears that the tweet has been deleted as of this afternoon. Court documents show that Bell appeared in a Cuyahoga County courtroom on Thursday, June 3. At the time, he pleaded not guilty and was released on a personal bond of $ 2,500. He agreed not to have contact with the alleged victim.