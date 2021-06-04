Drake Bell arrested for the crime of endangering a minor

Reports of the arrest of singer and actor Drake Bell have been confirmed. This morning news portals began to circulate an alleged photograph that they took of this interpreter when he had been arrested in the state of Ohio, United States. It has been confirmed that he was arrested under the crime of endangering a minor and trying to distribute harmful material to young people.

According to information from Deadline, actor Drake Bell was arrested yesterday and some details have been revealed today. The charges involve an attempt to endanger a minor, but further specifications have not been substantiated. The actor of the famous series Drake and Josh, posted a bail of 2,500 dollars and was released. He agreed not to contact the alleged victim until the hearing that will take place on June 17.

Drake’s arrest took place in Cleveland, Ohio City. He was taken to the Cuyahoga county jail, where the photo that now circulates in the media and networks was taken. It has not been possible to corroborate what exactly he is accused of, but some media such as FOX TV are reporting that it could be related to a sexual conversation he had with a minor in December 2017.

Drake Bell is best remembered as his namesake character on the series. Drake & Josh. This was a very popular Nickelodeon show that ran between 2004 and 2007. On that show, he played the most eccentric and awkward of two half-brothers whose opposite personalities got them into all kinds of trouble. Over time, they learn to be a family and to reconcile their differences. He also has a musical career.

At this time, there are no further details about his arrest and he has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him in court in the county where he was detained. The actor’s representatives have not made any statements, but he is expected to appear in a hearing on June 23. He has also agreed to provide a sample of his DNA to authorities, according to the People magazine report.

This is not the first time that Bell has had problems with the authorities. In 2015, he was arrested for driving under the influence in California and was released after posting a $ 20,000 bond. For that incident, he was sentenced to four days in prison, although he only served one, in addition to four years on probation and attending alcohol control education classes.

Bell was also accused last year by his ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt of physical and verbal abuse during their three-year relationship in the late 2000s, which he denied. The most recent work of the singer is an album called “Sessions at home”. Unless their representatives want to answer the charges, we will have to wait to see if the hearing at the end of the month is made public, and more information about the charges is given.

