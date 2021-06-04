Drake Bell arrested for alleged crimes against minors – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Drake Bell was arrested in Ohio on charges of spreading material harmful to minors and engaging in sexual conversations with a minor.

The actor, star of ‘Drake and Josh’, has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which allegedly stem from an internet chat in 2017.

After pleading not guilty, he posted bail of $ 2,500 and confessed not having contact with the alleged victim in the case.

The indictment against Bell was made on May 21, although, according to Fox News, they correspond to an internet chat on December 1, 2017.

According to documents published by the police, the alleged victim was 15 years old when in 2018 he filed a complaint in Canada against Bell for an incident that occurred in December 2017 during a concert in Ohio. Following that complaint, Canadian authorities contacted the Cleveland police.

Apparently, during the months leading up to the show, “the musician had inappropriate conversations with the victim that, on occasions, were of a sexual nature,” state the official writings.

According to the report, the complainant attended the concert and there “Bell violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim.” More details of what happened are unknown.

Bell, who resides in West Hollywood and also uses the name Drake Campana, was in Cleveland at the time of the arrest to perform at The Odeon Concert Club.

The pre-trial hearing is scheduled for June 23.

Bell was already convicted in 2015 of driving under the influence of alcohol and, last summer, his ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt accused him on social networks of physical and sexual abuse during the years of relationship they shared between 2006 and 2008, allegations that the actor denied sharply.

Thanks to the series “Drake & Josh” and “The Amanda Show”, Bell became very popular in Latin America. In fact, the artist calls himself Drake Campana on his social networks and has published bilingual songs such as “Slow Fire” and “Diosa”.