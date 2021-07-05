Drake Bell announces he’s a dad while facing the law

Although Drake Bell has not stopped being close to his fans thanks to social networks, the artist gave them a revealing news.

Drake Bell, the actor and singer who rose to fame with “Improving the House” when he was just a child and reached superstar status when he starred in “Drake & Josh” seems to have learned early to cope. fame, because despite being a public figure, he managed to hide important events in his life until now.

Until recently, his followers were unaware that he had already started a family, which was exposed a few days ago, when Drake visited Disneyland in Anaheim, California accompanied by Janet Von Schmeling, to whom he has been romantically related since 2014. However, what The most striking was that the couple was enjoying the park in the company of a month-old baby.

When in doubt about who this baby is, Drake announced that he is his own son on his Twitter account. The singer wanted to clarify that it is not a misunderstanding to divert attention from the legal accusations that surround him or to justify the appreciation for Mexico that he has had, and made official the news that he has been married for almost 3 years and his marriage has been blessed with a wonderful son.

Drake Bell has been embroiled in legal matters due to a lawsuit brought by a girl he met when she was a minor. The young woman attended one of her concerts when she was 15 years old in 2017 and the accusations suggest that Bell spread harmful content for the minor. This July 12 will be announced the sentence for Drake, who has already pleaded guilty due to an agreement.