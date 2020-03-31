Negotiations were now under way for almost a year now. And according to the Hollywood Reporter, it’s done. Netflix acquired the rights for an adaptation of the video game Dragon’s Lair, a project carried out in collaboration with Ryan Reynolds.

Dragon’s Lair, a “classic” of the video game

What is Dragon’s Lair? Those who did not scour the arcades in the 1980s probably never heard of them, unless they later broke their fingers on the NES or SNES. We are talking about a game reputed to be completely impossible to play and above all about a completely absurd difficulty. The worst ? If the game could have seemed rather revolutionary at the time, it was simply a story that wants to save a princess held captive by a giant dragon and will have to defeat many monsters on the way.

In the United States, Dragon’s Lair has for some time been the most popular arcade machine. The Stranger Things series also refers to it. But we’re talking about an experiment scheduled to last 10 minutes. Adapting it could therefore seem like a challenge. We would still want to put a piece on it since if Ryan Reynolds is on the program, we should have the right to a spectacular diversion. Above all, the success of Jumanji and even Sonic suggests that there is some excitement around the world of video games. In any case, we are dying to discover Ryan Reynolds as Dirk The Daring. It remains to be seen who will play Princess Daphne…

🐉⚔️HEAR YE, HEAR YE⚔️🐉

Netflix is ​​developing a live action feature adaptation of the legendary 80s arcade game Dragon’s Lair. @VancityReynolds is in talks to play noble Knight Dirk the Daring, on his quest to rescue Princess Daphne from the titular dragon.

– NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 27, 2020

We still hope for Ryan Reynolds and Netflix, that Dragon’s Lair will be more in the Deadpool category, than Six Underground, the blockbuster (quickly forgettable) put online by the streaming platform a few months ago.