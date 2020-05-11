Following the success of Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of a Lost Past on the Nintendo Switch, it was soon announced that the following projects in this more than long-standing RPG video game franchise would be related to Dragon Quest: The Adventures of Fly, a manga that was published between 1989 and 1996 in the Japanese magazine Weekly Shonen Jump (known there as Dragon Quest: The Adventures of Dai), and which was adapted in the form of an animation series that aired between 1991 and 1992 (the which did arrive in Spain at the time). Thus, these new projects will be a new animation series, but also a videogame, and next May 27, 2020 we will know the first details of both.

Many are waiting to learn more about The Adventures of Fly since it was announced some time ago that it would have a new animation series and a video game. Thus, as Square Enix has revealed, the next May 27 a direct will be broadcast through YouTube at 1:00 p.m. (Peninsular Spanish time) in which the first details of both projects will be revealed, including the voice actors that will give voice to Fly and the rest of the characters in the series, but also some game details (No further information has been given regarding this second project, but we hope that at least the platform or platforms where it will be launched will be confirmed.)

In this way, we only have to wait until the end of the month to learn more about these expected projects that many players and lovers of manga and the first animation series are waiting for. And you, have you read the manga or have you seen the animation series?

