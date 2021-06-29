‘Dragon man’, a new human lineage found in China

The harbin skull, one of the best preserved human fossils in the world could be the representative of a new species, which Chinese scientists have called Homo longi or ‘Dragon man’. This human lineage would also become the closest relative of the current Homo sapiens, according to the team of researchers who have documented it.

The fossil is the largest known human skull and has 146,000 years, which places the Middle Pleistocene, one of the most dynamic times in the migration of human species.

Although it was discovered in the 1930s in the city of Harbin, in China’s Heilongjiang province, it remained hidden (kept by the family of the man who found it) until 2018, when it was donated to the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

This fossil is the largest known human skull and is located in the Middle Pleistocene, one of the most dynamic times in the migration of human species

Now, a Chinese multidisciplinary team has studied this fossil and its findings, which appear in three articles and were published on June 25 in the journal The Innovation, of the Cell group.

“The skull combines primitive and derived features that distinguish it from all other Homo species,” says the professor of paleontology at GEO Hebei University. Quiang Ji. For this reason, the researcher has decided to consider it a new species and baptize it as Homo longi.

According to its authors, the enormous skull could house a brain comparable in size to modern humans, though it had larger, nearly square eye sockets, thick brow ridges, a wide mouth, and oversized teeth.

The skull could house a brain of comparable size to that of humans, albeit with larger, squarer eye sockets, thick brow ridges, a wide mouth, and large teeth.

Scientists believe it is the skull of a male in his 50s, who lived in a forested and floodplain environment as part of a small community, and like the sapiens, they hunted, gathered fruits and vegetables, and “perhaps they even fished ”, he explains Xijun Ni, Professor of Primatology and Paleoanthropology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Because of its large size and the location where the skull was found, the researchers suggest that Homo longi may have adapted to harsh environments, dispersed throughout Asia, and even encountered Homo sapiens during the Middle Pleistocene.

Illustrated reconstruction of the “Dragon Man” in his habitat. / Chuang Zhao

The authors reach a second conclusion and suggest that Homo longi is one of our closest hominid relatives, even more than Neanderthals.

“Our discovery suggests that the new lineage that we have identified that includes Homo longi is the true sister group of sapiens,” defends Ni.

Furthermore, the reconstruction of the human tree of life by these authors also suggests that the common ancestor we share with Neanderthals existed even further back in time.

Our discovery suggests that the new lineage we have identified that includes Homo longi is the true sister group to sapiens.

Xijun Ni, Professor of Primatology and Paleoanthropology

“The time of divergence between sapiens and Neanderthals may be even deeper in evolutionary history than is generally believed, more than a million years. If true, it is likely that we diverged from Neanderthals about 400,000 years earlier than scientists thought, ”Ni warns.

For the authors, Homo longi were strong and robust humans and their possible interactions with Homo sapiens could have shaped our history.

“Taken together, the Harbin skull provides us with further evidence to understand Homo diversity and the evolutionary relationships between these various Homo species and populations. We have found our long-lost sister lineage,” Ni concludes.

According to the authors, the Longi were strong and robust hominids. Their possible interactions with sapiens could have shaped our history

The paleoanthropologist of the Higher Council for Scientific Research Antonio Rosas agrees that the analyzes of this human fossil can “strongly influence future research on human evolution”, since they contain “a revolutionary point, with implications in several key aspects of the evolution of the genus Homo”, he detailed to . .

And although the Spanish researcher is concerned that the authors have given a lot of weight to certain facial characteristics that are considered derived in paleontology, he recognizes that the morphological features of the face may, in fact, be “primitive characteristics inherited from a common ancestor.”

“Without a doubt, the debate is served”, concludes the CSIC paleoanthropologist.

Rights: Creative Commons.