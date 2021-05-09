Dragon Ball Super will have a new movie in 2022 – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

It’s official now. A statement from Akira Toriyama confirms that Dragon Ball Super will have a new movie. The creator of the original work has written a message that has been leaked, after on Friday, May 7, the existence of a new film that is scheduled to be officially presented tomorrow was also leaked by mistake on the European Toei website for Goku Day, May 9. In the same text, Toriyama explains that he is leading the process.

Akira Toriyama’s message regarding the New DBS Movie that’ll be announced tomorrow (May 9th) Thanks to: @draganath for finding it. Source: https://t.co/bW4C9U8um8 pic.twitter.com/HO6FlPLsBh – Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) May 8, 2021

In any case, the announcement of a new film does not have to rule out that the anime will soon return, which is now five years without broadcast. In fact, the Super anime came shortly after Return of F, the successor to the Battle of the Gods movie.

It will be during Goku Day tomorrow, May 9, when we will find out what the movie is about and if there are any new plans for the Dragon Ball Super series.

Source: As News