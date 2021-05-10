‘Dragon Ball Super’ will have a new movie and will arrive in 2022

Dragon Ball Super fans are in for a treat as it was confirmed that a new film of this franchise will be released in 2022. The information regarding the subject is brief, but there is an encouraging fact: Akira Toriyama will be in charge of the script again.

The news was known through the official website of Dragon Ball in the United States. The statement included a text from Toriyama, along with the promise of more news in the near future. That the creator of the series is involved first-hand is very relevant, especially for the large fan base their characters have.

The new Dragon Ball Super movie will be available sometime next year and will be the return of this title after 4 years. In 2018, ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ was received in a very positive way by critics and the publicso that the rod is high.

«A new movie from ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ is in development. As in the previous one, I largely lead the production of the story and dialogue to have another incredible film, “says the statement signed by Toriyama. The Japanese designer has also clarified that can’t reveal too much about the script. But that hasn’t stopped him from raising the hype among fans.

According to Toriyama, there will be “extreme and entertaining matches” that they could stage an “unexpected character”. He also mentioned that they will explore an unknown territory on the aesthetic plane to provide a new visual experience, but without more details.

Will the new Dragon Ball Super movie be a sequel to ‘Broly’?

Whether or not the new Dragon Ball Super movie will be a direct continuation of the 2018 one, is still unknown. ‘Broly’ was a direct sequel to the first season of the Dragon Ball Super anime series. In fact, the events of the film occurred after the “Universal Survival” saga.

An interesting point that io9 brings is that, if Broly reappears, the producers They must find a new actor for the English version of the character. Vic Mignogna, who has been in charge of the American dubbing since 2003, has no longer worked for Funimation since allegations of sexual harassment appeared in 2019.

