The official Dragon Ball Super sneakers are here! The new 2020 models look spectacular and we show you in detail. Look look!

We know that you love taking care of your look, and if you are a fan of Dragon ballWe are sure that you would love to have a good pair (or more) of official shoes from the series. Of course, we already anticipate that you should save a little before diving into such a company.

And of course, getting official Dragon Ball shoes is not cheap, we have been seeing it especially in recent years, a time when companies are betting on the series stronger than ever. It seems that they have seen a vein and do not hesitate to exploit it, not in vain they sell like churros any little thing with the face of Son Goku, this is so.

Well, the brand Anta it will already sound to you of our articles. He has been betting on Dragon Ball for quite some time and his line of sneakers seems to have no end. If in February we announced new models, now we bring you another completely renewed assortment, with official sneakers from Goku, Goku Super Saiyan, Trunks, Majin Buu, Beerus, Gotenks, Frieza, Vegeta and Piccolo. No excuses, you have pairs of the most famous characters in the series!

Just below we have prepared an anthology gallery with 50 photographs of all these new models, so you can take a closer look at them. If you like what you see, you can buy the sneakers here, although we already warned you that each pair will cost you around 118 dollars (without shipping costs).

And that’s it! Tell us below what you think about these new sneakers Dragon ball super for 2020 and if you have missed a specific model.

Without more, we will return in a little while with a new Z installment, because today you will have a double publication of the series, as you like the adventures of the Z Warriors so much … you will have to be satisfied! Kai, Kai!

