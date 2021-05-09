Dragon Ball Super: new movie is announced by Akira Toriyama

Few animes have achieved the success that Dragon Ball, the original animated series and its sequels were such a phenomenon, in the 1990s and the first years of the 21st century they conquered the hearts of millions of viewers, and to date it is one of the most popular franchises. In December 2018 we had the last film of Dragon ball super And since then fans have waited for news of the sequel, but until today we learned that Akira Toriyama plans to announce the new movie tomorrow.

Dragon Ball Super ended in March 2018 with the epic battle of Goku against Jiren and the end of the Tournament of Power, on that occasion tens of thousands of people in Latin America gathered in public spaces to watch the battle of Goku and Jiren, which It shows how much Dragon Ball is valued. In December of that year the film Dragon Ball Super: Broly arrived – 90%, where the Legendary Super Saiyan finally became part of canon. Now, almost three years later, what does Toriyama have in store for us?

Due to a leak from Toei Animation, a message from the creator of Dragon Ball himself appeared on the Internet, and we were told about the surprise that was reserved for tomorrow, May 9, which is also Goku’s Day since 2015. This was the message (via Comic Book):

A brand new movie from Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently in the works! Like the previous movie, I’m very much leading the production of the story and dialogue for another amazing movie. It really shouldn’t talk too much about the plot just yet, but be prepared for some extreme and entertaining combat that can feature an unexpected character. We will chart uncharted territory in terms of visual aesthetics to give audiences an incredible journey, so I hope everyone is looking forward to seeing the new movie!

And here you can see the tweet with the original image:

BREAKING: Thanks to Toei Animation EU (again), we have a #DragonBallSuper Movie 2 confirmation from Akira Toriyama himself! This message will be officially released on May 9. They probably shared this message with your (now) deleted article.

In the manga written and illustrated by Toyotaro, in collaboration with Toriyama, the story of Dragon ball super it is very advanced; It is possible that we will see some of the plots of the manga make the jump to the big screen, but it is also possible that it is a completely new story.

The success of Dragon Ball made it inevitable that Hollywood wanted to take the story to the cinema, and in 2009 the infamous Dragonball Evolution – 14% was released, a live action film that did not respect the original material in the least. The scriptwriter in charge, Ben Ramsey, confessed years later how much the reaction of the fans had hurt him, these were his words (via Espinof):

I knew this day would come at last. Dragonball Evolution marked a very painful creative point in my life. Having my name as a writer on something that is so globally denigrated makes my gut twist. Receiving hate in the mail from all over the world breaks my heart. […] I joined the project chasing a good paycheck, not as a fan of the franchise but as a businessman dealing with an assignment. […] To all the Dragon Ball fans out there, I sincerely apologize. I hope to compensate you by creating something really cool and entertaining that you like and be passionate about. That is the only job I do right now.

However, we must celebrate that it has existed Dragonball Evolution, because it inspired Akira toriyama to return to save his franchise, and for that reason we received the animated films Dragon Ball Z: The Battle of the Gods and Dragon Ball Z: The Resurrection of Freeza – 80%, which in turn gave rise to Dragon ball super.