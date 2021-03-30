‘Dragon Ball’ is not answered on Valencian television for going against its code of values

‘Dragon Ball’ is a series that marked entire generations, especially during the 90s. Millions of children around the world grew up watching the adventures of Goku since they were a child recently arrived on Earth to protect it, in probably the most iconic anime around the world. Building on Akira Toriyama’s manga, the series continued its wanderings in later installments such as ‘Dragon Ball Z’, with a grown-up Goku to complete the manga’s universe. Valencian children will also keep a great memory of the anime, known there as ‘Bola de drac’, since the series could be dubbed into Valencian at the time Channel 9. It was one of the regional television products that contributed the most to bilingual education in the Autonomous Community.

But from now on, the remaining generations will not grow up watching ‘Bola de drac’ in À Punt, the heir to Valencian regional television. According to El País, This was confirmed by the chain’s general director, Alfred Costa, responding to a question raised in the Valencian Parliament by Compromís deputy Mònica Àlvaro about the advisability of removing the series from the chain. Costa had to clarify his question while answering: “He does not know that due to gender legislation, the code of values ​​for children’s content and the price – which we prefer to allocate to Valencian companies that generate work – right now it is difficult for us to program it,” he said.

The main criticisms that had been launched now towards the series (they are not the first) pointed to the high sexist content it had. Female characters such as Bulma or Chi-chi were in the spotlight for reproducing nefarious stereotypes of women and discriminatory roles.. The current code of values ​​of the chain does not tolerate, they assure, this kind of content in children’s time slot. Nearby sources had stated that the intention was to move it to adult time, but the broadcasting costs of the series are also very high, something that has further hampered its presence in À Punt.

Violence, another problem

Another problem that ‘Bola de drac’ had had at the time was that of violence on the screen. For a series supposedly intended for children, it has a high violent content and the criticisms were then more focused on this issue. For all this compendium of criticism (and money), the public entity has not had any qualms about dismissing it, alluding to the social responsibility that the media should have. At the same time, they affirm that À Punt was the first chain in our country to eliminate advertising for games and betting houses, which was followed by others. The response of the nostalgic fans of the series in this autonomous community, who had been wanting its replacement for a long time, remains to be seen.