Arc System Works and Bandai Namco continue to party for sales of Dragon Ball FighterZ. Just a month ago it was announced that the delivery of fights based on the successful franchise had reached the goal of 5 million and now it is celebrated that it exceeded that mark thanks to the fact that it has been a success on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.

Through a publication on his official Twitter account, Bandai Namco announced that Dragon Ball FighterZ exceeded 5 million copies sold, for which he thanked the millions of players who have acquired the title on one of the platforms on which it is available. The previous occasion, Bandai Namco celebrated the achievement by giving away 3 fighters to users for the simple fact of logging in, although it is not known if something similar will happen as a result of this announcement.

In addition to its accessible gameplay and incredible graphic style that faithfully reflects the fighting of the anime, Dragon Ball FighterZ has continued to reap success thanks to the support it has received from the development team, as every new time the arrival of new fighters is announced.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. In this link you will find all the related information, as well as our written review.

