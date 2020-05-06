Share

The owners of FigtherZ Pass 3 of Dragon Ball FigtherZ will be able to count on next May 22 with Goku Ultra Instinct

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer to announce the inclusion of Goku ultra Instinct in the third season of Dragon Ball FigtherZ

With its latest and most powerful transformation, Goku Ultra Instinct put aside your thoughts and emotions to fight relying solely on your instincts! With their iron defense and destructive attacks, fans will have to master their abilities to unleash their full potential and sweep the leaderboard! DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ.

DRAGON BALL FighterZ preserves the essence of the famous DRAGON BALL saga: spectacular battles between powerful fighters. The game is the result of collaboration with Arc System Works, it has graphics reminiscent of anime and easy to learn but difficult to master battles.

Goku (Ultra Instinct) will be available from May 20 to holders of the FighterZ Pass 3, while May 22 will be available to everyone. He is the second of the five characters included in FighterZ Pass 3. Each character can be purchased individually or through FighterZ Pass 3.

You can get the video game for PS4 or XBox at this link here.

