Yesterday, fans of the franchise of Dragon ball celebrated the official day of the year for the protagonists of Saiyan at “Goku’s Day”But did you know that fans were also celebrating “Piccolo Day” which was celebrated the same 24 hours? On May 9, in Japan, it is considered the Goku day by the Japan Anniversary Association because in the Japanese language, “Go” and “Ku” are how you can say “5” and “9”, so that date works well to celebrate the most legendary character in Toriyama. “Piccolo Day” it’s the same day because in the original story of Dragon ball, the Demon King Piccolo declared that this was his day.

Happy #PiccoloDay to one of the best villains in anime pic.twitter.com/yqYSl7Uoyv – Rogue of Heart (@ardoringcogent) May 9, 2020

Time for a true holiday. Happy Piccolo Day everyone! pic.twitter.com/P5jGYsgEhQ – The Lookout 🚀 (@TheLookoutRNC) May 9, 2020

9th of may

the piccolo´s day pic.twitter.com/5VNCnCYH5A – Nikel G.A (comissions open) 🇵🇪 (@nikel_Ivin) May 9, 2020

Specifically, when the Demon King Piccolo, the first version of the evil one Namekian, came as a major villain in the first series of Dragon ballHe declared that he was the king of the world on May 9 and began his reign to make his statement a reality. To show their power, Piccolo he began to blow up cities and unleashed his “sons” of demons to wreak havoc on the world. Eventually, the character from Piccolo It would change over the years and fans continue to mark this day as a way to celebrate the one and only “Demon King”.

