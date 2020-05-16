By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

05/15/2020 11:48 am

Dragon ball It is one of the most loved anime and manga by the public throughout the world, and this is not limited to real people, since until Superman’s son is a fan of the adventures of Goku and the Z Warriors.

Although we never get to see a confrontation between Goku and Superman, fans of Akira Toriyama’s work can rest easy knowing that at least this anime character exists in the DC universe, because Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent, has a poster that confirms the presence of Dragon Ball within the pages of this comic.

In Super Sons # 1, Damian Wayne breaks into Jon’s room while trying to sleep. The two heroes decide to investigate some strange things at Lex Corp, but before the duo leaves to see him, Lois checks in to see that her son is fine after hearing some noise. When he calls Jon from his door, you can see Goku’s silhouette on a poster on the wall. He is clearly Goku, since the shape of his hair perfectly matches how this character is characterized.

This is not the only point that Dragon Ball exists in this universe, since in a recent Flash comic, the characters make a connection between Barry Allen’s Speed ​​Force with the transformation of the Super Saiyan. So if Dragon Ball exists within this world, that means that some member of the Justice League can also be a fan of One Piece, Naruto, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure or Bleach. Do you think Batman is a fan of My Hero Academia?

On related topics, that’s how Goku won his showdown against Beerus by losing his fight. Similarly, Dragon Ball Super could end with Goku or Vegeta becoming a God of Destruction.

Via: Screenrant

USA records record video game revenue in the first quarter of 2020



The Epic Games Store has revived and you can now get GTA V for free

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

.