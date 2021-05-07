Dragon Ball: Box 6 Analysis on Blu-Ray

We analyze in Cinemascomics the Blu-Ray with Box 6 of Dragon Ball, with the final fight of Goku against Piccolo Daimaoh, in high definition and without censorship

In Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition of the Blu-Ray that brings together episodes 109 to 132 of Dragon Ball, in an ideal collector’s pack, featuring Goku’s adventures as a child and his final showdown against a powerful and rejuvenated Piccolo Daimaoh. All episodes are in super high image resolution and uncensored.

Dragon Ball Box 6 is now available on Blu-Ray, in which the last Pack will be added in the coming months, which will include the remaining episodes of this anime based on the story created by Akira Toriyama, whose manga was published in Spain as the white series (and was later reissued as the yellow series) .

The series, presented on 3 discs distributed in three flaps, is a Japanese production and is available with the dialogues in both the original version in Japanese and dubbed into Spanish (Audio 2.0 DTS HD), as well as including subtitles. It also has audio in Basque, Valencian, Galician and Catalan (Audio 2.0 DTS HD), although the subtitles are only available in Spanish.

In this way, we are going to analyze the Blu-Ray pack that brings together chapters 109 to 132, which Selecta Vision has launched in our country. We hope you enjoy the chapters as much as we did, based on the world-renowned epic adventure of Akira Toriyama. In this way, we have set to work to discover everything that this domestic edition hides, marketed for the first time in high definition.

The Blu-Ray pack includes exclusive and limited physical content, specially designed for this collector’s edition.

The Japanese animated adventure series, produced by Toei Animation in 1986, is recommended for all audiences, being one of the most watched and longest-lived franchises in the Japanese country and also in the rest of the planet, with the distribution of millions of products of merchandising, video games, series and films that expand the original plot of the manga, such as the recent series Dragon Ball Super and its sequel film, Dragon Ball Super Broly, which we have also analyzed on the web, and which are distributed by Selecta Visión.

Synopsis Dragon Ball BOX 6:

The worst nightmare in the world has come true. Not even Master Mutenroshi’s noble sacrifice has stopped Piccolo Daimaoh from gathering the dragon balls and summoning Shenron. With his eternal youth and brimming with power, Piccolo wants to conquer the world and for humanity to bend to his will. As it is, the only one who stands in his way is an exhausted and badly injured Goku who must desperately search for the Super Sacred Water, a concoction that could mean both a surprising increase in his power and a painful death. After awakening his hidden potential, Son Goku will head to the Western Capital to wage the ultimate fight against the all-powerful Piccolo Daimaoh, with the fate of the world at stake.

So, we have analyzed the extras of this unique edition for lovers of manganime that opened the doors to hundreds of Japanese movies and series, which has a total duration of approximately 700 minutes and screen format 4/3 and 1080p, in one edition whole and without censorship.

10 Classic Visual Cards SV:

With Goku suffering a great attack, Master Mutenroshi facing Piccolo Daimaoh, Ten Shin Han fights against Piccolo’s children, Goku protecting Ten Shin Han, Goku determined to protect the Earth, Goku hits Piccolo Daimaoh, Goku is seriously injured in the legs, Goku executes the attack of the giant monkey fist, the birth of Piccolo Jr. and Mr. Popo and Kami Sama will be Goku’s new teachers.

1 Card Cel Special:

A celluloid that reproduces the design of the cover, which has been drawn exclusively by Toei Animation in Japan for the Spanish edition launched by Selecta Visión. The sheet recreates the cover, with Goku in the transparent plastic, and with Piccolo Daimaoh behind, while executing one of his special techniques.

Finally, we hope you enjoy buying the Dragon Ball Box 6, now available on three Blu-Rays, which bring together chapters 109 to 132 of the series; to take it home in a perfect pack to remember the origins of Goku and his loyal friends, and watch his chapters as many times as you want in high definition and without censorship, both in the original version with subtitles and dubbed into Spanish, Basque, Catalan, Valencian and Galician.

Dragon Ball – Box 6

URL: Amazon

Availability : InStock

Description : The worst nightmare in the world comes true. Not even the Mutenroshi’s ultimate sacrifice prevents Piccolo Daimaoh from gathering the dragon balls and summoning Shenron. With his newly released eternal youth, Piccolo aims to conquer one city after another until humanity bows to his will. Now the only one standing in his way is an exhausted and badly injured Goku who must launch himself desperately in search of the Super Sacred Water, a concoction that could mean both a surprising increase in power and the most painful of deaths. After awakening his hidden potential, Son Goku heads to the Western Capital to wage the fight of his life against the all-powerful Piccolo Daimaoh with the fate of the world at stake.

Edu16k

9.0 4.50 5

Average score

User Rating / 5 (Be the first! Votes)