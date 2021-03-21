Dragon Age 4’s new concept art is giving us great envy

The new concept art for Dragon Age 4 has been revealed and while it is not a new trailer as we expected, it is giving us great envy with that elegant Tevinter style.

BioWare Executive Producer Christian Dailey recently took to Twitter to share new concept art for Dragon Age fans to feast on. With good wishes for a great weekend, Dailey shared our latest look at the upcoming adventure in Thedas, showing a stylish upper-class Teventinter wizard sporting some serious fashion on his head:

Ever since The Game Awards gave us a nifty trailer to enjoy, filled with even more artwork and our first look at Tevinter’s high society landscapes and a glimpse of those pesky Antivan Crows, fans have been hungry to learn more. about what follows, especially regarding a certain egghead named Solas. With Nevarra, Antiva and Tevinter on the horizon, Dragon Age 4 will take fans to previously unexplored but talked about corners of Thedas. We might even see the hidden depths of Nevarra with a possible Mortalitassi partner, something we explored in depth with our previous coverage here.

With the books (especially the Tevinter Nights anthology) and the comics (most recently Blue Wraith) paired beautifully with the ending of the Tresspasser DLC in Dragon Age Inquisition, we know that the next step for Thedas story would unfold in Tevinter. and the surrounding areas for a while. BioWare also previously confirmed this earlier this year, making the next step for the Dragon Age franchise exciting. We’ve learned a lot about Nevarra, Antiva, and Tevinter through games, but we never got to go there (in-game, we got to be a part of Cassandra’s adventure in Nevarra with the Dragon Age animated movie, Dawn of the Seeker).

The anthology book featuring Tevinter Nights also gave us a closer look at Tevinter’s high society (along with previous comics), including the return of Dorian Pavus from Inquisition. It was in his tale that we learned more about upper-class wizards fighting for change and how they interact with each other when they return to the land of Tevinter.

Looking at this concept art, it is possible that she is one of the characters featured in the anthology, or something else entirely. But with that hat and that smile? I just hope it’s a romantic option, because pwoar. Yes please.

What do you think of the latest concept art preview for Dragon Age 4? Interested in finding out some of our theories about the next game? See our in-depth breakdown of red lyrium here, including how we think Solas had the purpose of self-corruption.