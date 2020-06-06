As you may already know, Microsoft adopted the Chromium project as the basis for your new Edge browser. As it is an open source project, Microsoft, apart from designing its own exclusive features for its browser, is adding others that are being included within Chromium.

The Chromium project is used as the base for multiple browsers. Google Chrome is the best known, but also Opera and the aforementioned Microsoft Edge are based on it. Very soon the drag and drop feature will improve in all Chromium based browsers.

Dragging and dropping a file will be less of a problem

A function that has been with us for many years is the option of drag and drop a file into the browser. Today, this behavior causes where we drop the file, this is displayed. This causes that if we had data in a form (for example), when loading the file in the browser, we will probably lose the data.

This will change soon in both Microsoft Edge as in Google Chrome. As stated by an Edge developer, if you drag and drop a file, it will no longer open in the same tab where you dragged the file. From the stable version in which this change is implemented, the file will open in a new tab:

If what you really want is to maintain the current behavior, you don’t have to worry. What you will have to do is drag the file to the tab you want to replace and there a white down arrow will appear:

Finally, you can also open a new tab with the file if you drag it between two tabs:

The truth is that it is a very useful improvement that will prevent us from losing form data or other information from the web page in which we are when dragging and dropping a file.