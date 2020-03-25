Nintendo continues to launch mobile games that manage to reach a wide audience. Animal Crossing Pocket Camp and Mario Kart Tour are proof of this. But we can’t forget about Dragalia Lost, a new franchise developed together with Cygames that although not available worldwide, offers a fun and complete experience. Today a new edition of Dragalia Digest, with which they have reported the news to celebrate that the game already has a year and a half of life, and at NextN we bring you all the information.

Dragalia Digest Summary March 2020

The presentation begins by displaying a new invocation event for Gala Dragalia. For those of you who don’t know him, the «Gala» are improved and alternative versions of important characters in the plot. So far, Prince Euden and his companions have already received these special versions, but now it’s Alex’s turn, a recent addition to the Dragalia Lost plot.

Gala Alex it remains a dark unit, but leaves the dagger aside to wield a sword. In addition, its combat abilities have special effects, since each ability allows to carry out a “second movement” in a reduced time frame. The Gala Dragalia summoning event will be available from March 27 to April 2, and will have a 6% chance of getting 5-star characters, including Gala Alex.

Rewards every day

During the celebration of this «anniversary», Dragalia Lost players will be able to obtain multiple rewards. On the one hand, a daily bonus which, among other succulent prizes, will give us the exclusive dragon Mini Zodi. On the other hand, each day of the Gala Dragalia invocation event we can make a free summon 10. That is, 60 free summons with which to get to the elusive Gala characters. Also, for those who are willing to invest money (which we do not see necessary for this game), they will be available special packs with items and the Platinum Showcase, special summons that guarantee the appearance of a Gala character. If that wasn’t enough, the company has gifted items to all players in the form of rupees, eldwater and honey.

In addition, they will be available limited side quests with which to accumulate up to 5000 Wyrmite to make invocations. Co-op players are also rewarded. For each new player you play cooperatively, you’ll earn Wyrmite (up to a maximum of 2,500). And finally, for a limited time, missions will offer extra rewardsWhich is good for upgrading characters and buildings or making weapons.

Scars of the Syndicate

What you just read is the next event that will be available from March 31 to April 13. A new extra story in which the prince will have to face the “Union”, who seek to unleash a calamity. It’s about a Raid event, which consists of fighting against big bosses together with other players.

During this event, we will be able to get Aldred, who has a special power. Instead of transforming into a dragon, it will take a special shape that seems to function somewhat differently than dragons. A new invocation event will also be enabled «Scars of the Syndicate (Part One)»(From which it follows that there will be another event later) that introduces Bellina, who has the same ability as Aldred, and the new dragon Andromeda.

New functions

Yuji Okada, director of Dragalia Lost, then explains new features that will come to the game. The first is new Chain Co-abilities. Normal Co-abilities are passive abilities that apply to the entire team (attack or defense enhancement, among many others), but are not cumulative. That is, if you had two characters with the same ability, this did not add up. That changes with Chain Co-abilities, since if several characters have the same ability, their effects are added. This also introduces a change in cooperative games, since previously the Co-abilities that were applied depended on the character of each player. From now on, the Co-abilities of your own team are applied to you, regardless of those of other players.

Another novelty is the Event Compendium, a special section where we can go back to playing past temporary events at any time. Initially there will only be three available events (Flames of Reflection, The Miracle of Dragonyule and A Wish to the Winds), but they will add other events later. This will allow you to get items needed to upgrade buildings, but points out that some common rewards from active events will not be available in this section. It also features a new object: Farfnir Medals. These medals can be earned through events or completing quests and will be redeemable for rewards available in high level quests. All these new features and those of the previous paragraph will be available from March 27, but the update to the version 1.18.0.

These are the closest news, but Okada also introduces new features for later. The first allows equip a character with abilities from other characters, at the cost of not being able to use the abilities of arms or the one of the “extra personage” of other players. They will also introduce in the future a new type of events in which we will have to defeat enemies while defending an element of the scene; and one encyclopedia in which all the characters, weapons, dragons and Wyrprints that we gather will appear. As we complete it, we will earn rewards.

We go to The Agito Uprising, Dragalia Lost’s most difficult missions to date, not only because of its power but because its movements change in the middle of combat. Okada presents two new bosses who will be enabled in these missions: Sylviana Ciella and twins Ayaha and Otoha. The last details are changes in gameplay, like being able to restart a co-op mission without having to wait for other players to be defeated, reducing device saturation on certain screens, and improving the UI of the Weapon Crafting menu.

The story continues

The war has broken out. Prince Euden confronts his brothers to defeat the evil Morsayati and rescue his sister Zethia. Having fought against his brother Leonidas, Phares bursts onto the battlefield and brings with him a secret hidden until now. Chapter 13 “Return from Darkness” will arrive in April, and it already confirms that chapter 14 will be available in June, leaving 15 for August.

Fire Emblem Heroes returns to Dragalia Lost

To cap the presentation, it is revealed that the crossover event Fire Emblem Lost Heroes will return next April 19. But that’s not all, as a new crossover event with Fire Emblem Heroes will take place right after, where we hope to see new characters.

