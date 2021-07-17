Drag Queen Chasity St. Cartier Is the Real Deal – Chasity St. Cartier ‘Cosmo Queens’

Chasity St. Cartier is something serious. What she pulled off here on Cosmo Queens almost wasn’t even fair. As if the flawless makeup and the perfectly dramatic hair weren’t enough, she came through with a killer outfit just to bring the whole look home. Like, those sleeves? Next-level. While you’re probs rightfully gawking rn, just know that this energy is nothing new for Chasity. Ahem:

In addition to blessing the feeds of her 25K followers, Chasity also runs her own wig businesses (explains the gorge tresses). She first got into drag at the suggestion of complete strangers: “My friends took me to a drag show when I was 16. People at the bar told me I would make a beautiful queen. That’s how everything started. ” When it comes to what inspires Chasity’s work? “I’m influenced by pop icons and their fashions. I also like to sketch and create my own unique fashions. ” Seems like it’s going more than well.

Annabel Iwegbue Annabel Iwegbue is an editorial assistant who covers entertainment, beauty, fashion & astrology.

