When Thursday April 23 begins the Draft of the NFL, see Roger Goodell Announcing the first-round selections from the basement of his house will not be the only curious thing, since a familiar air could make one think that it is just one more repetition to fill the programming of sports channels.

The generation of new players that will be taken by the 32 teams includes several that have surnames that fans recognize for what their parents did on the grid.

In fact, in childhood, more than one dreamed of catching a pass from Tom brady and perhaps someone can do it if he is selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the new team of the future Hall of Fame member.

Thaddeus Moss, tight end of the university of LSU, He is the son of former wide receiver Randy Moss who shared with Brady four seasons in the Patriots.

Graduated from the program of the current champion of the NCAAThaddeus not only met Brady when he was little, but now he leads the Juniors’ generation.

Antoine Winfield Jr. is a cornerback from the University of Minnesota. Her father, Antoine, played for 14 NFL seasons and was voted three times for the Pro Bowl. Winfield Jr. is one of the most promising defensive backs in his class.

As if it were a profession inherited from father to son, many grew up between balls and helmets and thinking that being an NFL player was also their future job.

Receiver of the University of Southern California Trojans Michael Pittman Jr. is the oldest of three sons by Michael Pittman, a former runner who had his best season in 2004, when he had 924 yards for the Bucs. He was part of the team that a year earlier beat the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII.

Jon Runyan Jr. not only shares the same name as his father. The 23-year-old chose to play as an offensive lineman for the University of Michigan, the same that his father defended during his NCAA eligibility.

Miami receiver Van Jefferson is the son of Shawn Jefferson, who played 13 seasons for four teams. This father-son duo actually has the same legal name: Vanchi LaShawn Jefferson.

As the next generation of players comes to the NFL fields, the comparisons between the parents’ past and the children’s present will not stop, but what they want, in addition to continuing the ‘family business’, leave a legacy.

