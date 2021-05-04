Draft steals: No. 29 and the San Antonio Spurs

San antonio spurs It is, without a doubt, the team that has best used the draft in the 21st century. Being a winning team that until last year had been entering the playoffs for two decades, it has not had access to high positions in the draft, but has still created a champion team thanks to its enormous success. Just take a look at the following list to understand:

No. 57 Manu Ginobili (1999)

No. 28 Tony Parker (2001)

No. 56 Luis Scola (2002)

No. 28 Leandro Barbosa (2003)

No. 28 Tiago Splitter (2007)

No. 26 George Hill (2008)

No. 53 Nando DeColo (2009)

No. 15 Kawhi Leonard (via Indiana Pacers 2011)

Thinking about him NBA Draft 2021, for which the big favorite for number 1 is Cade cunningham, and after seeing a sensational video of the always original companions of Drafted, we want to talk to you today about number 29 and San Antonio Spurs.

And the fact is that there are several players that the Texans have chosen in that round and that today are key in Gregg Popovich’s rotation. As always, the question remains as to whether these players would have performed the same on other teams or the development of the Spurs’ coaches is the key to ensuring that they are playing at a high level despite being chosen at such a high position in the draft.

Here are the names and their statistics. There is no doubt that in San Antonio they know how to do things:

Dejounte Murray (2016): 10 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists in 23 minutes of play.

Derrick White (2017): 10.8 points, 3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 24 minutes of play.

Keldon Johnson (2019): 12.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 26 minutes of play.