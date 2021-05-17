Draft smiles at Curry with Klay Thompson waiting

In the NBA there is no time to lose. If a place is obtained for the playoffs, even if it is the last one and, in the current case, after the fierce dispute in the play-in, the objective is clear: the ring. Whether you have more or less chances, it is the Olympus that every franchise and player pursue. If the regular season, on the other hand, has not granted the right to be among the best, the mission is also unmistakable: to work to earn that privilege. And work, as in life itself, needs a bit of luck. In the best league in the world, it materializes in the Draft lottery, which already has a date: June 22, with its corresponding broadcast on ESPN. Like every year, a good part of North American basketball will be watching the television during the process. Especially, the fans of the 14 franchises involved, those that have not been able to access the playoffs and that, as a consequence, are opting for the greatest university talents. Among them, however, there are always exceptions, a product of the endless exchanges of rounds that usually accompany many of the transfers. This year, Golden State Warrios, still in the running for the ring, can also get a very good position in the draft.

Part by part. On June 22, fourteen balls, numbered 1 through 14, will be placed inside a drum. After proper mixing, a combination of four numbers (from four of the balls) will be released. Immediately, the process will be repeated to obtain three other combinations. In total, four figures that, assigned before the “draw”, will grant the right to choose between the first four positions of the Draft. In all this game, of course, the classification obtained during the regular season will have its impact. The worse the results, the more chances of obtaining one of those first four selections. The combinations between the 14 balls generate up to 1,001 different figures; of them, each franchise owns a certain amount, depending on its results during the course. Specifically, and after the last modification, the three worst teams in the regular season have 14% of the “ballots”, being the ones with the most. Thus, the first four positions of the draft are defined through this lottery process; those that go from 5 to 14, from worst to best, are distributed among the other teams in the drum; and the rest of the first rounds, from 15 to 30, between the playoff franchises, also from worst to best in the regular season without taking into account the results of the final phase.

The current map

This year the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons have been the worst performing teams in the regular season and therefore those with a 14% chance of making the first draft pick; also those who have more opportunities in the other three positions determined by the lottery, logically. But the accounts don’t end there. Oklahoma City Thunder, in those 34 rounds, between now and 2027, that Sam Presti has been accumulating, shakes the board. Under his belt he has the top two picks from the Houston and Miami Heat. In the first case, protected from election 1 to 4. The lottery, then, will determine if the Rockets can enjoy their privilege or if they should transfer it to OKC. Right now, the percentage chance that the latter will end up happening is 47.9%. The Thunder, by the way, having lost the possibility of being one of the top three franchises by the choice of number one, after their victory against the Los Angeles Clippers in the last game of the regular season.

Orlando, on the other hand, is in a much calmer position. He has 14% for the first selection and, in addition, he can receive another remarkable round from Chicago (from 5 to 14), the result of the transfer that brought Nikola Vucevic to the Bulls. Right now, there is a 73.7% chance that this will turn out to be the case (it is protected from 1 to 4, which is highly unlikely to happen). Necessary impulse for a team that with its movements in the market already made it clear that its bet was an all-in to the future and, as a first step, to this Draft.

They will also be very aware of the lottery in San Francisco, as anticipated. Golden State Warriors, despite finally having placed themselves in play-in positions, in a new reissue of the eternal duel between Stephen Curry and LeBron James, can enter the hype of the privileged 14. And it would not be anything strange: you have a 72.4% chance of doing it. In his possession is the first round Minnesota Timberwolves, who traveled to California in the trade between D’Angelo Russell and Andrew Wiggins. It was protected for the positions that go from the first election to the third; but, with the increase in positive results for Wolves in recent days, the chances of it being the case have been considerably reduced (27.6%). Specifically, the Warriors have a 9.6% chance of landing the fourth draft pick, 8.6% for the sixth, 29.7% for the seventh, or 20.6% for the eighth. High percentages for a litter from which, with Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs and Evan Mobley at the helm, a lot is expected. In addition, counting on the second chosen from the previous one: James Wiseman. Possibly even more young talent to add to the return of Klay Thompson and a Curry who this season has been intractable, and in which he still aspires to everything. The sun rises in the Bay.