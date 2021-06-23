Draft: Detroit Pistons will pick No. 1 and Houston Rockets No. 2

Yesterday the lottery of the NBA Draft 2021 and will be the Detroit Pistons those who will be lucky enough to choose the first pick. It was Ben Wallace, who this year has been selected for the Hall of Fame, who received the news on behalf of the Pistons. ‘Big Ben’ celebrated it in style before the screen. Just before we had stopped seeing Hakeem Olajuwon, representative of Houston Rockets, which will be chosen in second position. The third pick will be for Cleveland Cavaliers and the room for Toronto raptors.

The top 4 picks of the 2021 #NBADraftLottery Presented by State Farm. pic.twitter.com/YDUWROPZ0L – NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2021

They complete the top-10 of the draft picks Orlando Magic (5th), Oklahomta City Thunder (6th), Golden State Warriors (7th after receiving the Wolves’ election), again Orlando Magic (8th via Chicago), Sacramento Kings ( 9th) and New Orleans Pelicans (10th).

The rest until finishing the first round of the draft is for Charlotte Hornets (11th), San Antonio Spurs (12th), Indiana Pacers (13th) and once again Golden State Warriors (14th).

Thus, the Magic and the Warriors have two choices in a draft that seems to be historic due to the quality of the players that can arrive.

Joy in Detroit

Logically, the Pistons are excited to have the first pick of the season. They didn’t have the first pick at their disposal since they elected Bob Lanier in 1970.

These were Pistons GM Troy Weaver’s impressions: “Obviously we need to add another forward to complete the team restructuring. We are excited to be in this position. Now we have a lot of work to do.”