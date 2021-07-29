Draft 2021 recovers presence and ‘showtime’

The ball stops bouncing, but the lights are still on. Nothing stops in the complex machinery of the NBA, not even in summer. It’s only been a couple of weeks since Milwaukee bucks achieved its coveted title, a ring that comes fifty years after the first achieved by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson. However now it’s time to look to the future.

In the night from Thursday to Friday, July 30 (02:00 hours in Spain) will once again take place one of the most important events of the year in the league: the 2021 NBA draft. It is the most important night of their lives for those young people who have been working for more than five years to become the new stars, to be the best of their generation and to receive a call from a franchise.

The evening will once again be live, in a Barclays Center that will host a litter that aspires to be historical. Sixty players will be chosen by the teams of the best league in the world in an event that never leaves anyone indifferent. Also, this year and for the first time since 1970, the Detroit Pistons pick first.

The Michigan franchise was the big winner in the Draft lottery held several weeks ago. They achieved that first pick, the choice that will allow them, except for surprise, to incorporate a special player into their ranks. Cade cunningham He has all the ballots to be one of the faces of the NBA in the short term and the Pistons are hardly going to pass up this opportunity.

Only four players have managed to be champions with the team that selected them in the last 36 years. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving did it recently with the Cleveland Cavaliers, while David Robinson and Tim Duncan They did it before wearing the Spurs jersey. Can Cunningham change the face of a franchise enough to make it a champion?

However, behind comes a generation rich with talent. After two certainly atypical seasons in the university panorama, the young people who have entered their name in the Draft arrive hungry and willing to work. There are many stars who will wear a jersey in the league for years to come.

After the Pistons, the Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic it will be the other four teams they choose in the Top 5 of the night. These teams will be opting to win the jackpots of a generation that has surprised many. Players like Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs or Scottie Barnes They have been proving for a long time that they are ready to take the leap to the next level.

The last finale of March madness, the college tournament organized by the NCAA, left us a spectacular clash between Baylor and Gonzaga. From there, up to six players could be chosen in the first round this coming Friday morning, another example of the talent that these young people treasure.

An overseas sport

It is no longer a surprise but international players they keep knocking loudly on the door of the NBA. This year, again, a long list of players have crossed the pond to inscribe their name on the preliminary list. Only a few will be elected but once again he speaks wonders of the unstoppable globalization of this sport.

A prominent example is that of Jonathan Kuminga, a player born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has been part of the Team Ignite, the pilot project that the NBA has launched in its development league for those players who want an alternative to the university cycle. Both he and his partner Jalen green, will be among the first selected.

Five years ago 27 international players were chosen in the same Draft. The NBA aspires to continue improving that figure with its training projects around the world. For example, with players like Josh giddey, who could be the first graduate of a NBA Academy, Canberra, to be selected in a Draft.

Spanish color

And what about ours? There will also be a Spanish presence in one of the most important evenings of the year in the NBA. Although Carlos Alocen has decided to withdraw his name from the previous registrations, Real Madrid will have a presence at Barclays. Will be Usman Garuba, brand new international with the Spanish National Team, who hears his name from the mouth of Adam Silver.

His figure is controversial, since his defensive virtues they collide with the problems he will have in the NBA to generate his own points in attack and a physique that may not fit quite well on the other side of the pond. It has been rising and falling in the predictions of the experts throughout the course but the logical thing would be to see him chosen in the first round, possibly by some team looking for a specialist like him. Small players are in the tens in this draft but interiors are in short supply, something that could benefit Usman.

In addition, we have recently learned that his contract with the Real Madrid includes an exit clause of three million euros. Every season you stay in Europe, this amount will grow. Knowing that the team that chooses him will be able to pay him less than a million a year and that the rest will have to be provided by him, this could cost him some position on draft night.