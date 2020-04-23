Due to social distancing and other measures enacted to stop the spread of Covid-19, the NFL will celebrate from tonight the Draft 2020, which will test the procedures adopted by the League to carry out a weekend remotely.

For the first time in history, the Draft It will take place virtually, so the technological reach of the NFL must have a word of honor so as not to fail, or else the future of some organization will be compromised.

10 PEOPLE is the maximum authorized by the League to be in each of the places that will have transmission.

As a result of the closure of the facilities of the 32 organizations, almost everyone involved in the Draft will work from home, including Commissioner Roger Goodell, who enabled the basement of his residence in New York as a television studio.

This year’s ceremony was supposed to take place in Las Vegas, the newest city chosen to host since the NFL left Radio City Music Hall in 2015 and turned the college talent squad into a football game off the field.

The coronavirus forced the League to modify practically all customary logistics. Practically the only thing that prevailed was the date of this weekend.

Draft 2020 has meant a massive effort to install and corroborate reliable internet connections, appropriate equipment and backups for everyone.

3 WORKERS will be accredited by each organization to make decisions if communication fails with managers.

The 32 teams will connect in a video conference using a modified Microsoft Teams application, and will have separate broadband ports with members of the League office.

When each organization is decided by the player, the general manager or coach will communicate the name directly to NFL officials through an internet channel.

58 PLAYERS were invited to be part of the broadcast.

As support, a club representative may call the player personnel department to verify the name of the team or any change made with another franchise. To protect against technological flaws that may arise in the homes of general managers and coaches, three separate people from each team will have the authority to present selections.

Production will be done by ESPN, which will use the Connecticut facility.

READ MORE: “Chicharito” Hernández is controlled even by words

.