Dracula’s Tomb Volume 7. Dracula’s Wrath! Like father Like Son

New installment of Dracula the most popular horror series in Marvel history, and this time, the fight is father against son!

We enter the last installments of the legendary Wolfman and Colan series, and the story reaches incredible heights of power and art. The tomb of Dracula knows no limits and supernatural powers, the occult and the fantastic intermingle in an endless struggle. The prince of vampires has to face Janus, an immortal being, who is also his son.

Wolfman did not let the Tomb of Dracula relax, when the great confrontations with the persecutors of the original undead began to recur, the screenwriter devising new plots that complicated the story of an immortal villain with incredible powers. And each one was more powerful and twisted than the last. This time the immortality of a being that is born again and again, and this time, will be born in the body of the son of Dracula. Yes, the lord of the vampires has a son, his satanic sect gave him a woman, who has ended up being his beloved, and the mother of his offspring. The villain’s life had more and more complications and unexpected allies, Satan himself, but no less enemies.

The writer’s story was complicated by new themes, if the inclusion of the sect led to Dracula’s new wife, it led to his son, and his son to the discovery of a new villain, who had always existed, but who threatened the vampire through what is most dear to him, his blood. And if the main plot wasn’t enough, he would re-experiment with the character’s narrative and literary origin, returning to a story that emerged from the mind of a writer. Wolfman had no limits, everything came together and each twist or surprise hooked the readers, nobody knew what could happen in each issue, we had an idea of ​​the confrontation, but the result was always unknown, and each issue was an endless wait.

The collection reached very high levels of terror thanks to the pencils of Colan and the inks of Tom Palmer. The author let himself be carried away filling the vignettes with darkness, fluid shadows and powerful images, with a Dracula who earned each issue a huge position as the best Marvel villain, and incidentally, the only one who could maintain a series by himself. . And that was thanks to Gene Colan being able to turn Wolfman’s words into pages and pages of mystery and horror, a battle was an amalgam of overlapping powers, and within that chaos, there is a beauty that cannot be overcome, an order that Palmer took care to highlight and complete. They were three authors at their peak.

The Tomb of Dracula is ending. It is sad news to know that such a wonder is ending, but his time was different, and his world ruled, but still we have two more installments with extras and additions. And remember, that despite the fact that for years he disappeared from the cartoons, in the end he returned, and we continue to enjoy this immortal character, even if he is different from this terrifying dandy with a cape and dark eyes. Volume available in Panini comics.

Dracula Library. Dracula’s Tomb 8 of 10

Author : Gene Colan, Marv Wolfman

ISBN: 9788413347776

Number of pages : 176

Description : It’s the night before Christmas. It is when the son of Dracula, the scion heir to the mantle of power that the vampire king has worn for so long, will be born. What will your enemies do about it? In addition, Harold H. Harold finally begins his novel: The Vampire Conspiracy … and men will know the wrath of Dracula.

JOTA (JC Royo)

4.0 4.00 5

Average score

User Rating / 5 (Be the first! Votes)