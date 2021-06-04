Dracula’s Tomb 9: Return to… Transylvania!

The end of the journey has come, Dracula returns to his land for the final confrontation with his son, with his enemies and with his beloved!

Wolfman and Colan ended the story of Dracula in the comic books, but not his relationship with the vampire. After almost 6 years of collection, the authors brought their characters to the grand finale, in the middle of the stage that saw the birth of the myth of Dracula, Transylvania. But the road to that end was not going to be easy, there would be pain, surprises, betrayals, and a spectacular ending that left the Marvel series as one of the most celebrated horror comics.

Dracula maintains his tug of war with Satan, the lord of the vampires is not capable of yielding to anyone, not even to a being with powers that he ignores. His enemies have prepared to kill him, and among them Janus, his own son who seeks to eliminate an ancient evil to free the world, and his mother. Topaz suffers, but Dracula screams into the storm and fights as usual. But without his powers, being human again, what can he do? The sin of pride made Lucifer fall, but in this case, a demon will lose all that he gained for the same sin.

The final battle has to be preceded by a fall. The character needed to get out of the influence of Satan, but Wolfman decided to give a lesson on power, on pride, and above all on how to tell a story, little by little without haste, but without calm. Thus the plot thickens and finally explodes into an anticlimax to make way for the grand finale, the eternal enemies of Dracula since he returned, and for centuries, the blood of those who killed him once is once again the destroyer of the vampire. . A spectacular, explosive ending, and a redemption for many, a concession from the authors to their characters, whom they would leave with a happy life, for the reader’s enjoyment, and as a reward for the suffering they inflicted on them.

Although these 70 numbers went a long way, neither Wolfman nor Colan would abandon the character, and they took him up again in other formats, they didn’t last either, but they still made it clear that they were great storytellers. Ultimately, it was the editors who pushed the series finale, getting both authors to switch publishers. And this was the beginning of the end for vampires at Marvel.

For 70 issues, Gene Colan gave lesson after lesson in how to tell a horror story without repeating itself, but with such a marked style that no one doubted the author of the pages. Helped by a Tom Palmer in a state of grace, Colan created a world of shadows and horrors hidden behind every corner, of monsters that in human appearance preyed on humanity. And all this with an elegance and mastery difficult to match that continues to be honored to this day.

Dracula’s Tomb it ended its path at number 70, much more than many series get. And he did it closing everything, without loose ends, and with an epilogue so powerful that in a few pages he compresses everything great and everything terrifying about Dracula, as well as his importance and his power as an icon.

A volume of the collection remains, which will completely close Marvel’s relationship with vampires until the 90s, in which Roy and Dann Thomas returned them to the publisher, a necessary closure, but which did not reach the level of what was the best horror work that the American comic book had seen in a major publisher, and that could not be overcome until many years later, with a label that made history: Vertigo.

Dracula Library. Dracula’s Tomb 9 of 10

Author : Gene Colan, Marv Wolfman

ISBN: 9788413348292

Number of pages : 176

Description : The epic saga with which the journey of the header starring Dracula ended! Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan say goodbye to the epic they built for more than seven years, with a tale full of triumph and tragedy in true Marvel style. Janus, Topaz, Quincy Harker, Rachel Van Helsing, Frank Drake and many more in a legendary send-off.

Juan Royo

