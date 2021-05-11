Dracula’s castle becomes a COVID vaccination center

Unsurprisingly, the staff at the popular castle hope that this offer will attract more people to the so-called “Dracula’s Castle”, where the number of tourists has plummeted since the start of the pandemic. The curious idea is to make vaccination against COVID-19 a fun day for the whole family.

“The idea was to show how people were attacked 500-600 years ago in Europe,” said the castle’s marketing director, Alexandru Priscu, in relation to the display of the 52 torture instruments from the Middle Ages.

A novel way to encourage vaccination

The Romanian government is determined to vaccinate 10 million of its inhabitants by SeptemberBut a poll released in April by the Bratislava-based think tank Globsec showed Romanians are reluctant to get vaccinated from among the eastern members of the EU. Despite campaigns for citizens to receive injections against the coronavirus, the percentage of people willing to get vaccinated has barely increased by one percentage point between October 2020 and March 2021, according to this report. Hopefully this attractive service will change your mind.

Thus, throughout the month of May, Bran Castle will house a vaccination center and anyone can come without an appointment. You don’t even have to be a Romanian citizen.