Dr. Wagner Jr.’s Son and Rene Dupree win NOAH’s Global Tag League 2020. This edition was contested in six closed-door shows.

The only two foreigners who participated in this year’s edition of the NOAH Global Tag League claimed victory yesterday by winning the tournament final. The Mexican Son of Dr. Wagner Jr. and the Canadian, Rene Dupree were the only two foreign fighters who were able to participate in the event having arrived 14 days before the start of the tournament and being able to pass the mandatory quarantine in Japan.

Here we leave you the results of all the days of competition that were held behind closed doors and were broadcast by streaming on the DDT channel.

NOAH Global Tag League 2020 – NOAH TV Match # 1, April 5

Global Tag League 2020 Block B Match: Akitoshi Saito & Masao Inoue [2] defeated AXIZ (Go Shiozaki & Katsuhiko Nakajima) [0] (17:20)

Global Tag League 2020 Block A Match: Masaaki Mochizuki & Naomichi Marufuji [2] they beat Kaito Kiyomiya & Shuhei Taniguchi [0] (16:02)

NOAH Global Tag League 2020 – NOAH TV Match # 2, April 7

Global Tag League 2020 Block A Match: The Son of Dr. Wagner Jr. & Rene Dupree [2] they beat Kongoh (Kenou & Masa Kitamiya) [0] (14:55)

Global Tag League 2020 Block B Match: Hideki Sekine & Takashi Sugiura [2] defeated Daisuke Sekimoto & Yoshiki Inamura [0] (19:59)

NOAH Global Tag League 2020 – NOAH TV Match # 3, April 10

Global Tag League 2020 Block B Match: Daisuke Sekimoto & Yoshiki Inamura [2] they beat Akitoshi Saito & Masao Inoue [2] (3:19)

Global Tag League 2020 Block A Match: Kongoh (Kenou & Masa Kitamiya) [2] they beat Masaaki Mochizuki & Naomichi Marufuji [2] when the referee stopped the fight (18:21)

NOAH Global Tag League 2020 – NOAH TV Match # 4, April 13

Global Tag League 2020 Block A Match: Kaito Kiyomiya & Shuhei Taniguchi [2] defeated The Son of Dr. Wagner Jr. & Rene Dupree [2] (12:01)

Global Tag League 2020 Block B Match: AXIZ (Go Shiozaki & Katsuhiko Nakajima) [2] they beat Hideki Sekine & Takashi Sugiura [2] (20:56)

NOAH Global Tag League 2020 – NOAH TV Match # 5, April 14

Global Tag League 2020 Block A Match: The Son of Dr. Wagner Jr. & Rene Dupree [4] they defeated Masaaki Mochizuki & Naomichi Marufuji [2] (17:17)

Global Tag League 2020 Block B Match: AXIZ (Go Shiozaki & Katsuhiko Nakajima) [4] they beat Daisuke Sekimoto & Yoshiki Inamura [2] (24:00)

Global Tag League 2020 Block A Match: Kongoh (Kenou & Masa Kitamiya) [4] they beat Kaito Kiyomiya & Shuhei Taniguchi [2] (14:58)

Global Tag League 2020 Block B Match: Hideki Sekine & Takashi Sugiura [4] they beat Akitoshi Saito & Masao Inoue [2] (9:27)

NOAH Global Tag League 2020 – NOAH TV Match # 6, April 18

Singles Match: Seiya Morohashi defeated Kinya Okada (6:50)

Tag Team Match: Mohammed Yone & Tadasuke beat Akitoshi Saito & Masao Inoue (12:56)

Six Man Tag Team Match: Sugiura-gun (Hajime Ohara, NOSAWA Rongai & Seiki Yoshioka) beat RATEL’S (Daisuke Harada, HAYATA & YO-HEY) (12:41)

Six Man Tag Team Match: Masaaki Mochizuki, Naomichi Marufuji & Shuhei Taniguchi defeated Kongoh (Hao, Kenou & Nio) (15:19)

Six Man Tag Team Match: Sugiura-gun (Hideki Sekine, Hideki Suzuki & Takashi Sugiura) beat Daisuke Sekimoto, Masa Kitamiya & Yoshiki Inamura) (20:33)

Tag Team Match: Stinger (Atsushi Kotoge & Yoshinari Ogawa) defeated Kaito Kiyomiya & Kotaro Suzuki (17:54)

Global Tag League 2020 Final Match: Dr. Wagner Jr.’s Son & Rene Dupree beat AXIZ (Go Shiozaki & Katsuhiko Nakajima) (27:00)

