Dr. Wagner Jr. He had announced that he became an independent fighter at the beginning of the year and he even did it challenging rivals of yesteryear and it was even speculated that he could go to another company and that version took a lot of strength in recent days since it was said that there was an approach. Everything seemed to indicate that the Galen of Evil would make a longer season as an independent presenting himself and fighting against rivals with whom they have pending accounts.

Surprise fighter in Fight Fighter

Although we are experiencing a stage of pandemic Triple A has made an effort to carry out the tournament Fight Figther AAA Live which is carried with the strictest hygiene controls behind closed doors but which can be seen live through the platforms of Triple A and also of Wrestling planet, the tournament consists of 4 dates and the first had as a surprise fighter the return of one of the most charismatic fighters of recent times and that also frames the return of the Galen of Evil, this is how Dr. Wagner Jr. reappeared in the functions of The Star Caravan and also managed to take the victory against his rival in turn who was Mr. Iguana and thanks to this continued victory within the tournament.

Wagner in Triple A

Dr. Wagner Jr. has been a very important fighter mainly and a figure in the last years in Triple A that is why he has managed to be Mega champion and to star one of the most watched fights in the history of Mexican and world wrestling when it starred the Triplemania XXV before Psycho clown and that he saw his unknown fall, but he also achieved the hair of Jeff Jarret and in the Triplemanía XXVII lose your hair to Blue Demon Jr.

