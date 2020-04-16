Dr. Wagner Jr. may return to the CMLL

The World Wrestling Council could once again have the star Dr. Wagner Jr. among its ranks. As we reported a few days ago through our Twitter account, a great star could reach the CMLL.

Triple A commentator Roberto Figueroa reported on his YouTube channel “The Network Corner” about a possible arrival of Wagner to the World Council. Dr. Wagner Jr. announced his departure from Triple A on February 2 at the Naucalpan Arena after being one of the most important stars of the company.

Wagner said he would be an independent fighter from then on, but negotiations with the CMLL appear to be on the right track. If everything continues as stipulated this wrestling legend should return to the oldest fighting company in the world as soon as the situation with the Coronavirus is regularized.

Mexican wrestling fans are already looking forward to a possible Wagner arrival at the CMLL. Which fighter would you like to see him fight in the ring of the most important arena in the world?

