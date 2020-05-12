Dr. Tonni what you did not know about the attractive European influencer | Instagram

The influencer who calls himself Dr tonni He has captivated thousands of both women and men on the Internet, he has become the sensation at first because of his great attractiveness and at second because he is extremely innocent, look what you did not know about the handsome European.

His innocence is not due to inexperience because he has claimed to be someone very active in intimacy; Tonni comes from Serbia and has been living for five and a half months Colombia.

Because he came to learn and know Colombia he is learning Spanish, because of this many people take advantage of the fact that does not know much the language, so they probably have not yet been presented with the double meaning.

He continuously shares videos on his Tiktok account and on Instagram he has chosen to do Live where he asks to be asked questions in Spanish to know how his progress in the language is going.

So far not much is known about his private life, only his country of origin, he does not know how to cook and he wants someone to teach him, “whenever I cook everything is wrong”.

Tonni’s religion is Christianity Because she believes in God a lot, she is fascinated by hugging her partner a lot. She says that she will be a very tender and loving person, but above all, she is very active in intimacy.

On several occasions he has commented to his “Toditos” as he refers fondly to his fans, who is looking for a girlfriend to give him a lot of love, who has a big heart, a topic of conversation to be able to talk and something that draws his attention that has a great rearguard but neither exaggerated.

One of his jobs on the Internet is to help people in a way psychological so they can get ahead with their fitness, energy and emotional problems.

His birthday is April 16, and he mentions that due to one of his jobs, he is not allowed to share his age. could be between 25 and 30 years oldAlthough he claims that he is much younger than he looks.

Dr. Tonni speaks five languages, English, a little Portuguese, Serbian, Czech and Spanish he is still learning.

