Everything indicates that the footballers will return to training individually on May 4 and, with the tests to be carried out, from that day on, the return of the competition that today seems to be beginning to glimpse on the horizon complicated. This is stated to OK DAILY Rafael Ramos, an authorized voice to spare since he is the president of the Spanish Association of Doctors of Soccer Teams.

Question: It seems that soon it will be official that the players return to training on May 4 and that from 18 it will be done as a group.

Answer: It all depends on the Ministry of Health, through the CSD, taking out the final protocol back to sports. That approval is necessary. If everything continues like this, it is very likely that the start of the individual activity could be next week. And as a likely date, never certain, we could be thinking about the date of May 18 for group training.

Q: If people can go out and do physical activity from May 2, it is logical that footballers can run alone in sports centers.

A: Yes, that’s how the situation arises. Every day we have new news because the exact control of the tests is very important. We still have doubts because the tests have their false negatives and false positives. Later, we are also learning many things from the second test, which will reveal the degree of immunity.

Q: Do you agree with the protocol of the League?

A: This protocol belongs more to the competition phase. First you have to take the first step, which is knowing how the first week of training evolves. Here we will have two sources of information: one that is provided by each team and then that provided by the other leagues that have already started training. This is going to be very positive.

Q: What protocol would you follow?

A: The protocol established by the League and our association, which we establish with the Federation’s medical services. The first thing is to know in the situation we are in, if we have positives or negatives. The most important thing now is to know if we have any positive. At that time we would have to take the second step.

Q: At OKDIARIO we exclusively announce that Barcelona does not want to play again. Do you understand the fear of footballers?

A: Very much. Right now, yes, because no authority has come out saying that these things can be done. In a serious situation like the one we have, it is necessary that they start giving us certain information. We do not have absolute information and many footballers, who have gone through bad situations, because the logical thing is that they are worried. We are also concerned doctors. Psychologically, I understand that we have not yet given you certain proposals to be calm.

Q: That information would have to be given by the Government.

A: The information is not being clear at all from the ministry. The Minister of Health left us a little halfway in the press conference last Sunday. We agree with footballers who have argued that socially testing them before the people on the front lines is an ethical issue to consider. The minister has been half done because he has said that the footballers have done well saying that, but what do we do then? Do we go ahead doing tests or not? I think the government has to be the one to give us a rule. We can understand that the tests begin to be carried out whenever there is for everyone.

Q: How many tests should be done?

A: First of all you have to do a test. We know positive in some clubs and we have been able to check the rest of the players if necessary. The first is to make a first check to know the situation in each team … if there are infected, how many there are. With that information, which the Ministry will have since there will be one controller per club, the League will have to be told if it can go forward or not.

Q: Could the clubs as a private entity not be able to test without problem?

A: If the Ministry said two weeks ago that he was going to give the permits, it seems correct to me. The only thing is that it is clarified: either we have them and we can do it to restart the activity or we do not have them. Large companies have been doing it for their return to business. The CSD must tell us ‘go ahead’ and we are at your disposal. This is the responsibility of the Government.

Q: What if a positive jumps when you return to training?

A: If we are talking about the training phase it is easier because the contacts are not important. This is the phase when we are going to see if the level of immunity of the players is good enough not to expose themselves. No one is going to play a football match if we don’t have a control where we measure the degree of immunity that each one has. If we had that situation in the players we would be free of a more serious situation.

Q: We get into competition. Will it be necessary to minimize risks during the game?

A: We assume that the players are negative and that there is usually no problem. There is no possibility of contagion. I still can’t imagine a competition scenario because the weeks go by and…. later there are also other labor issues. It is difficult for me to see the situation until the days pass and we are seeing what our experience is like and that of our colleagues from other countries.

Q: There will never be zero risk.

A: That is true but we are not going to get there. We can’t control zero risk in injury either. That doesn’t exist, no matter how much you worry.

Q: And during the game: protests to the referee, hugs, grabs …

A: If we could go back to football, I certainly see a different competition. The rules and the boys are the same but everything will be different.

Q: Explain to me.

A: The contact will not be the same, it will be another type of competition. Hopefully not so, but fear for everything we’ve been through. There will also be a lack of preparation, everything will make the competition not the same.

Q: There will always be a grab, for example.

A: Indeed. All that has to exist. So I think those measures are going to make the competition not the same. The rules are the same, they will make a similar football but there will be a series of special situations that do not become the same.

Q: Do you already talk about measurements during the game?

A: Those indications are planned.

Q: Which ones?

A: Many. From all the route that the player would take from home to the stadium, the isolations so that the boys do not coincide. They could not shower in the club, the subject of clothing that would be very controlled with a very specific circuit with maximum disinfection. We have many advanced things. All of that is planned.

Q: The ball or the grass can also be transmitting elements.

A: It is difficult. This is thought because there is the possibility of sterilization with ozone or other non-aggressive products with the environment that could also be tested with the lawn. When we have more freedom we will add it. There is a possibility that you touch something in contact with the virus, then put your hand to your mouth and …

Q: Then there are the injuries.

A: That worries us a lot. After seven weeks with very little movement and not so good nutrition with is usually. All these things are going to modify the situation from which we started. When we start training, it’s like going out for a little run around. It is not even preseason. Talking about three weeks of preparation seems very complex to me. It is not the same to be on vacation for a month than what we are going through. It is difficult to work so that the incidence of injuries cannot be serious. For physical trainers it is a completely new situation and they have to reinvent themselves.

Q: Players may give in for what football generates.

A: We are all in a major economic catastrophe. There are many branches of the economy that are suffering. We all want to return to normality as soon as possible from the health and economic point of view. But not for that reason we are going to dynamite the seven weeks of control that we arrived with the pandemic. Of course, we all want football to return, many doctors have also been influenced by it, and we are the first ones interested and we will work for it, but we have to be sensible: if the general health situation does not allow it … this is a big word.

Q: Do you see the League or Champions ending?

A: It is hard for me to see the return of the competition. In the end, the boys have fears and their things and when you transmit that, it reaches the playing field. Secondly, there are also some labor issues that we do not consider. Many contracts end in June, some may have a pre-contract signed with another club. At a medical level this influences us. If things are delayed … There are other pitfalls that are not just doctors that will have to be resolved.

Q: So it is difficult for the competition to return.

Q: Yes, you still have your points. But hey, we are looking at countries that are starting the activity and it is important to have more information. Our situation is not the same, but we can always get information about how things are being done there.

Q: Would you bet on the return of football?

A: There would be more people thinking about me coming back than not coming back. Many would gamble the money that football does not return.

Q: From the economic point of view it seems advisable but from the sanitary no.

A: I totally agree. That is the summary. That right now, today. In 10 or 15 days we can talk about a completely different scenario. Today the health situation is above the economic issue.