The announcement of Dr. Mario World almost caught us all by surprise. Even more so, as it is, in the case of many of us, one of those sagas that we keep with special affection. And to our time with the incombustible NES we refer. Come on, you already have a place of honor reserved next to Ninja Gaiden 2, Battletoads, Super Mario Bros. 3 or Maniac Mansion, to name a few, deep in our NESxtalgia. Since then, there have been a multitude of updates, corrections and even events, released for this game available on mobile platforms. Indeed, today it is time to announce new update.

And it is that the official profile of Dr. Mario World on Twitter has just announced a new set of login bonuses daily available from today. Be careful, the first reward is a boomerang. So … be careful where we aim! We leave you with the tweet in question so that you can view, since an image is also attached, the different rewards available.

Red: “A Log-In Bonus started today! The reward for today is already taken so it’s hard to see, but the first day is a boomerang. When you use it, look carefully and be sure to target a row I’m not in, OK? ” #DrMarioWorld pic.twitter.com/Pb9EIV9PFe – Dr. Mario World (@Drmarioworld_EN) April 13, 2020

What do you think of the update? The truth is that in the times that we have had to live, it would be incredible to be able to use these tools in the fight against that damn virus that is doing us so much damage. For now, we hope with your open arms your comments beyond the forums. Now, more than ever, we have to lean on each other. And what better way to do it than … sharing our passion for video games.

