Dr. Jackie Walters Created a Serum to Help Women of All Ages

E !: What makes the Volition Skin Rhythm Balancing & Clearing Serum different than other skincare products?

Dr. Jackie: The serum has three acids: Salicylic Acid, Azelaic Acid, and Mandelic Acid. Those three acids together will clear up blemishes, help with discoloration, and reduce dark spots and light spots. It evens the skin tone, reduces sun damage, improves skin hydration.

The formula has niacinamide, which regulates sebum, which is that oily product that’s in our skin that’s supposed to be there, but too much of anything is not good. Niacinamide helps with that shininess that we might get. And for those who get a little redness, it’s going to work for that too.

E !: Tell us about working with Volition Beauty to perfect the formula.

Dr. Jackie: I used to use those ingredients separately on different portions of my face and I would figure out what I liked from each ingredient and what I wanted to improve. And, then Volition would go back and revamp the product. I love Volition because they listen to me as the patient and the creator. We went back and forth … and back and forth … and back and forth, using me as the tester.

Just playing with the formulas, having weekly discussions, if not daily about it got us to where we are. Every time I put it on, I think ‘I’m so happy.’ I am really just so happy with the results that I personally get. A a lot of other people have reached out to say ‘I love this product.’ It seems to be working for everybody, all skin colors, all races, it has just been a win-win.